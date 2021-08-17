Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

