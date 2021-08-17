Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0078

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $477,276.55 and approximately $30.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,724.11 or 0.99841242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00035638 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.52 or 0.01047070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00376923 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.84 or 0.00434181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006755 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00080415 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars.

