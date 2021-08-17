MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Brokerages predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce $220.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported sales of $156.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $862.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.70 million to $864.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $952.18 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,966 shares of company stock valued at $11,912,046. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 333.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 142,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MXL opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.96.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

