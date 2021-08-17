Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. 437,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,813. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

