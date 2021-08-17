Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000.

PBW stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.08. 23,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,963. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16.

