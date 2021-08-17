Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,740 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of JMUB remained flat at $$55.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

