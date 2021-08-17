Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Express were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

