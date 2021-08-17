Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $235.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

