Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.56 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.99. The company has a market capitalization of $358.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.