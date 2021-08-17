Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Acquires $11,500.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 5,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

MDRR opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 73.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

