MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

MAX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of MAX opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $529,367.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

