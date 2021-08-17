Medpace (MEDP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2021 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

8/10/2021 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

7/27/2021 – Medpace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $167.90 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $193.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

6/29/2021 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.45. 157,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,415. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.58.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

