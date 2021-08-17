Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 450.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. 127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

