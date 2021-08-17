Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.66. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

