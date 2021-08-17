Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

