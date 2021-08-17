Mercury Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $961,520.94 and $412.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00055183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00134786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00158989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,910.50 or 1.00255653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00915706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.80 or 0.06963454 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

