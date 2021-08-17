MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of MCR opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

