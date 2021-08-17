MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 35,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,225. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0194 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.