Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,448.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,831,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,086,484.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,850.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.69 on Tuesday, reaching C$31.25. The company had a trading volume of 769,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,510. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.46. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$36.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

TOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

