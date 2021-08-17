Millennium Management LLC Acquires 76,498 Shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) by 231.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,498 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of MedAvail worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDVL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter valued at about $7,205,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MedAvail by 121.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MedAvail alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MDVL opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. Analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MedAvail Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.