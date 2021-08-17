Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 160,000 Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCCCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,000.

HCCCU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

