Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIO. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.