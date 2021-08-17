Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 244,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 75.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vera Bradley by 62.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,262 shares of company stock worth $3,423,076. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

