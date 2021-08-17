Millennium Management LLC Sells 26,169 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,169 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JinkoSolar worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $12,484,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in JinkoSolar by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

