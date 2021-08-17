Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,614.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

MICCF stock remained flat at $$37.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.79.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

