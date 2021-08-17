Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) Announces Dividend of €0.01

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mincon Group stock opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The company has a market cap of £230.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. Mincon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 77.50 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

