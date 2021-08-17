MINISO Group (MNSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

NYSE MNSO opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.