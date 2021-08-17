Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,066.0 days.
MTSFF stock remained flat at $$22.94 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 923. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.15.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
