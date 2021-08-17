Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,066.0 days.

MTSFF stock remained flat at $$22.94 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 923. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.