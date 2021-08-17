MLP (ETR:MLP) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on MLP (ETR:MLP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of ETR:MLP opened at €7.54 ($8.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.05 million and a PE ratio of 15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 175.73 and a current ratio of 176.80. MLP has a 12-month low of €4.55 ($5.35) and a 12-month high of €7.63 ($8.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.08.
About MLP
