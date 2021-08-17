MLP (ETR:MLP) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on MLP (ETR:MLP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR:MLP opened at €7.54 ($8.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.05 million and a PE ratio of 15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 175.73 and a current ratio of 176.80. MLP has a 12-month low of €4.55 ($5.35) and a 12-month high of €7.63 ($8.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.08.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

