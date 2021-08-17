Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $357,706.77

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $357,706.77 and $226,829.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00021597 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

