Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Up 37.8% in July

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,810,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 13,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,800 shares of company stock worth $85,985,290 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $18,929,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $759,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $6,103,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Moderna by 7.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $27.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.45. 726,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,382,088. The company has a market cap of $162.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.63. Moderna has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

