MonaCoin Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $105.46 million and $2.74 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,902.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.10 or 0.06920982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $688.25 or 0.01467412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.98 or 0.00390140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00150665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.21 or 0.00588896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00360197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.00335847 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

