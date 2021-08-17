Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 309,285 BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 309,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. 2,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,751. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

