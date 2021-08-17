Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 1,026.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,227 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

CSTL stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,599 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $520,239.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,034,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $155,419.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,080 shares of company stock worth $10,939,994 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.