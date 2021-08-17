Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the period. EnPro Industries makes up about 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,824. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.06.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

