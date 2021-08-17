Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 793,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 2.20% of PowerFleet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWFL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 6,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $244.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

