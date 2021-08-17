Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.
SIGI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
