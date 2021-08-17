Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCO traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,833. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.00. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $1,946,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

