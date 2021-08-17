Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,520 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Adient worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adient by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,704 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,329,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. 50,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

