Monavale 1-Day Volume Hits $45,466.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Monavale has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $540.40 or 0.01161896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $45,466.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00387471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,557 coins and its circulating supply is 8,538 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

