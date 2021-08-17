Monolith Market Cap Reaches $7.75 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $55.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00868044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00160573 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.