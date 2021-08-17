Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.55.

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

MCO traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.11. 4,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,991. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.28. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,558,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 95,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 377.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 57,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 52.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,572,000 after buying an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

