Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,541 shares of company stock worth $3,281,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

NYSE MCO opened at $384.44 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

