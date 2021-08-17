Morgan Stanley Acquires 56,187 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $40.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

