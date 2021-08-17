Morgan Stanley Buys 28,653 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.24% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11.

