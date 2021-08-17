Morgan Stanley Has $11.81 Million Stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 151.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,353 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth $1,026,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth $327,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.