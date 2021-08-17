Morgan Stanley Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of The St. Joe worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The St. Joe stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

