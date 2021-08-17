Morgan Stanley Has $12 Million Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,770 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $342,000.

Shares of DIV stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95.

