Morgan Stanley Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $83.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $77.60.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $8,567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $2,283,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.