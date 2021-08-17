Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 200,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 164,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.61.

